UMAHI: “We Cannot Bow To Any Blackmail” — Secondus

By Seun Adeuyi

Following the defection of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (AP), the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the party will not bow to any political blackmail.



Secondus spoke at the 90th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, which was held at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata House in Abuja, on Thursday.



According to him, “you must have read the eventual defection of PDP Governor in Ebonyi state, His Excellency Dave Umahi to the ruling APC on Tuesday and his provocative reason of allegation of injustice against South East by the party.



“We have refused to join issues with him in any way but we cannot bow to any blackmail.



“What I can report to the NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi state and South East is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it. The real season that informed this decision will soon be exposed.”



Umahi, who announced his defection from the PDP, on Tuesday, is expected to move into the APC along with members of the State Executive Council, the 13 Local Government Chairmen, the 63 Development Centers’ Coordinators, Liaison Officers and several others.