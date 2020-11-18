Umahi’s Exit Will Not Affect PDP Nor Add Value to APC – Sen. Abaribe

By Adejumo Enock

The Senate Minority Leader, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe has disclosed that Peoples Democratic Party is not loosing sleep or disturbed about the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi movement to the All Progressive Congress.



Senator Enyinnaya on Wednesday in Abuja said that the exit of Umahi will surely not affect the party negatively or the fortunes of APC be enhanced by Umahi’s entry.

He said that PDP had known before now that Governor Umahi was already in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in spirit before he Officially disclosed it on Tuesday. Says Uchenna Awom, His Media Adviser.

The minority leader also criticized Gov. Umahi reasons of injustice and lack of fairness as why he left the party, adding that it is apparent that the PDP has been very fair to the South East in all its dealings since inception.



Abaribe added that “it is not true and very unfortunate for the Governor to characterise the PDP in such light, Examples are legion, which shows that our dear party has reciprocated severally the support of South East, meaning that the party is not taking the Ndi-Igbo for granted.

Sen. Abaribe said, Governor Umahi has the right to change position on personal reasons other than laying the allegations that PDP was unfair in its treatment to South East.