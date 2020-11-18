Umahi’s Move To APC Has Nothing To Do With Igbo Interest, Says Fayose

By Seun Adeuyi

Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, has reacted to the move of Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, on Wednesday, the PDP chieftain, said Umahi’s defection to APC has nothing to do with the interest of the Igbo nation.

The Ekiti ex-governor explained that Umahi defected to APC a long time ago but only made his decision known yesterday.

His tweet reads: “Gov Umahi defected to APC long ago before this unjustifiable move, which clearly has nothing to do with the interest of the Igbo nation.

“This is a reflection of the type of leadership our country parades.

“Though his action dampens hope for liberation, but I’m sure Nigerians will laugh last because sometimes, it will appear to have gotten so bad before it will begin to get better.”

Recall that Governor Umahi left the PDP for the APC, a decision he said was a protest against the PDP marginalization of the South East.

But the PDP said that Umahi’s decision has nothing to do with activities going on in the party but his personal decision.