UN, AU, ECOWAS urged to monitor Buhari’s activities in Nigeria

Ajibola, a former Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ilesa, Osun State branch, in the letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General, urged the international body to put pressure on Buhari to obey court orders and allow full operation of the rule of law.

The letter entitled, “Re: injustice here is a mark of injustice everywhere” and dated December 16 was forwarded to the UN’s New York’s Secretariat and copies sent to the European Union (EU), the African Union (AU) and the ECOWAS.

Parts of the letter made available to DAILY POST, reads, “For several decades, Nigeria was ruled by military dictators, during which the political and human rights of Nigerians were manacled until 29th May 1999 when the country returned to democratic rule.

“From 29th May 1999 to 28th May of 2015, the Federal Government of Nigeria disobedience to Court orders was not undauntedly conspicuous if any.

“On the 29th May 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in as the president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and re-elected and sworn in for another four-year term on the 29th day of May 2019.

“Since the ascendancy of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigeria presidency, he has treated the rule of law and orders of competent Courts with unprecedented despisement and disdain.

“In the almost five years of Buhari’s governance, he has disobeyed over forty orders of competent Courts within the Nigerian and ECOWAS jurisdictions.”

Ajibola cited cases which involved Dasuki, El Zakzaky, Sowore, Shagari and Labinjo as some of the matters Buhari’s administration had repeatedly shunned courts’ pronouncements granting their bails.

While he re-echoed objectives of the UN, the human rights activist noted that obedience to a court order and total submission to the rule of law is a duty of every person, private and public institutions in the whole world.

According to him, wherever this is being flouted, everybody has a right to duty and inborn locus standi to call for its correction.

“For the prayers of the anointed ones the Buhari led administration has turned the Nigerian state to a state of anomie.

“Resulting from the pernicious attitude of Buhari led administration to rule of law, the Nigerian state is in a social instability from a breakdown of standards, values and a ruined economy,” he added.

While listing several former presidents around the world being tried by the International Criminal Court, Ajibola urged the UN to pay serious attention to Nigeria’s government in the area of rule of law, electoral manipulations, and disobedience to court orders.

He noted the prominent Nigerian jurists including the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad had expressed grave concerns over persistent disobedience to court orders but Buhari’s government has turned deaf ears to them.

He alleged that “in the Nigeria of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government is the law and above the law.”