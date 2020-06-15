UN Condemns Terrorists Attack in Borno Communities

Properties belonging to the United Nations has been damaged during the Saturday terroist attack in Goni Usmanti community in Nganzai LGA and Monguno town in Borno State, humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria ,Edward Kallon revealed.

The United Nations in a statement condemned the two attacks in which many civilians were killed, including a four-year old girl and several others wounded.

According to Kallon a major humanitarian facility in Monguno holding 50 aid workers sustained only light damage but appeared to have been “directly targeted and an unexploded projectile was found at the gate”.

He said, “Vehicles and buildings belonging the UN and international aid groups outside the compound were set on fire.

“I am relieved all staff are safe and secure, but I am shocked by the intensity of this attack,” Edward Kallon , said.

“It is the latest of too many clashes affecting civilians, humanitarian actors and the assistance we provide.”

Terrorists had on June 13 gunned down 38 people in a raid and set a truck ablaze, killing an unknown number of passengers.

The killings are the latest in a spike of assaults by fighters believed to be from the ISIL West Africa Province ISWAP faction after they massacred 81 people at a village in the area on JUNE 9

The same group of terrorists was then believed to have carried out an attack on the strategic garrison town of Monguno several hours later.

Security sources and residents on June 14 raised the death toll from that assault from six to 15 as more bodies were discovered.

Monguno — home to a key army base and over 150,000 people displaced by the region’s decade-long insurgency — has been repeatedly targeted by terrorists.

Residents said the assailants torched a police station and government buildings before military jets launched air strikes against them.



It made no mention of any casualties among soldiers and civilians or of the attack on Goni Usmanti.

These sort of conflict in northeast Nigeria has killed at least 36,000 people and forced two million from their homes and is becoming recurrent in the area, even as the government has repeatedly claimed the insurgency has been largely defeated.