UN: Murder of aid workers in Nigeria ‘horrifying’

The international humanitarian community was “horrified” by the recent killing and abduction of aid workers and civilians by Boko Haram terrorists in the country’s volatile northeast states, the UN said late on Monday.

The UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Antonio Jose Canhandula said in a statement that the murder of four and kidnapping of two aid workers by the terror group on the northeastern Borno and Yobe state highway over the weekend further exacerbated violence that has gone on for over a decade in the West African country.

“It is urgent for the Nigerian authorities to do their utmost to prevent further violence and brutality, and to protect the civilian population, including aid workers,” the UN special envoy said.

Four aid workers were killed and two others kidnapped by Boko Haram on Sunday on the Maiduguri-Monguno highway in Borno state. Also, about seven people including humanitarian workers and civilians were killed on Damaturu-Biu road in Yobe State by the terrorists.

The UN envoy said the incidents constituted grave violations of international law protecting workers providing humanitarian relief to victims of violence and war.

He said the upsurge in attacks on aid workers especially on roadways was leading to deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country’s northeast region.

Over 160,000 people have fled their homes looking for safety in the last six months and more than 36,000 people have lost their lives since violence began, according to the UN. Since the early 2010s, Boko Haram has wielded power and influence in northeastern Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.