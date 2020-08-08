UN-OCHA Head Visits Nigerian Emergency Management Headquarters, Reassures Continued Support

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) new Head of Office in Nigeria, Mr Trond Jensen on Friday visited the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Abuja.

He was received by AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), the Director General of NEMA.

In a statement on social Media, Muhammad in his remarks said the Federal Government through NEMA has been “providing succor to affected people by distributing Food and Non-Food items and also carrying out proper coordination of response especially in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.”

“The coordination is further strengthened with the organization of periodic Humanitarian Coordination Forum in Maiduguri for actors to be able to share information for effective and e’cient response”, Muhammad said.

“NEMA appreciates the collaborative efforts of UN OCHA in complementing the Government’s response to people affected by disasters over the years.”

Muhammad noted that NEMA has been collaborating with UN OCHA in providing technical assistance, in developing Plans and Policy documents, with particular emphasis on the development of the Joint Humanitarian Action Plan (JHAP), as well as Capacity Building for disaster management coordination.

“OCHA also supported the Government of Nigeria through the deployment of United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination

(UNDAC) Team during the devastating flood of 2018 in Nigeria. We thank you for all the support to NEMA and to Nigeria as a whole.”

“NEMA is therefore willing to sustain the relationship while looking forward to new areas of collaboration to support the people in need, especially in the aspect of proper coordination of emergency response and capacity building”, Muhammad said.

Meanwhile, Mr Jensen, in his remark assured continued collaboration of his office with NEMA.