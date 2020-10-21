UN Secretary-General, António Guterres Calls For An End To Police Brutality In Nigeria | #LagosStateMassacre

The United Nation Secretary-General, António Guterres has called for an end to reported police abuses and killings currently going on in Nigeria.

The statement was made available by Spokesman of the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric on Twitter.

Guterres condemned several incidents that unfolded on 20th October in Lagos where many innocent persons lost their lives.

He expressed condolence with families that lost one or two to the killings, wished the injured speedy recovery and further called on Nigerian Authorities to investigate the culprits and bring them to justice.

Guterres urged the protesters to demonstrate peacefully and eschew violence.

He further said the United Nations is ready to offer National support to Nigeria in order to find lasting solution to the conflict.

