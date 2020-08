A Twitter user has exposed a Chinese company (Inner Galaxy Group) in Abia state, where the Nigerian staff are enslaved.

The user, in the expository post, wrote that the workers are subjected to the most dehumanizing condition anyone could think of.

According to the post, they resume by 6am and close by 7pm and no one dares object to the treatment.

This company has over 1000 Nigerian workers, working under the most dehumanizing conditions ever known to mankind. They resume work as early as 6am, & close as late as 7pm daily. Monday till Sunday.



NO LEAVE.



NO OFF.



NO EXCUSE.



NO OFFER LETTER.



NO EMPLOYMENT LETTER.



Just like a slave, and a slave master relationship. Every Nigerian in that company is mandated to call their Chinese employers MASTER or MISTRESS. failure to do that, attracts a direct sack. Nigerians are violated and molested by their Chinese employers daily.



This lady was sacked by her Chinese employers at Inner Galaxy group, because a Chinese MASTER solicited for paid SEX from her, and she declined.



The government of Abia State @Abiastategov is fully aware of these atrocities, the governor of Abia state OKEZIE IKPEAZU @GovernorIkpeazu is fully aware.

In fact, the governor is a regular visitor to INNER GALAXY GROUP.

But he chose to be silent, despite all the atrocities.



