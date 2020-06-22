Undertaker Retires; The Game Has Changed It’s Time For New Guys To Come In, The Wrestler says

Famous wrestler Mark William Calaway, popularly known as “Undertaker” has announced his retirement from the ring after three decades of participation.

The 55 year old Undertaker who made the announcement during the final phase of his documentary series “The Last Ride”claims he has nothing left to accomplish hence his exit to allow time for the new guys to soar in the game.

Undertaker has been performing the ring for years having made his WWF debut in 1990, wining every championship and event possible while also having an incredible winning streak at Wrestlemania that only recently came to an end.

He said, “I’m at a point, it’s time this cowboy really rides away. There’s nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish.

The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right.

“This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years.

I can do more good outside the ring than I can inside. I’m finally at a place where I can accept that”, he said

He also believes that he would experienced the perfect send off and would only return “in case of emergency” or if Vince McMahon was “in a pinch”.

Continuing he said, “I believe I’m at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off.

“There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being ‘are you happy enough with that?’

“It was a powerful moment. You don’t necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it.

“If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it.

“But, at this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”