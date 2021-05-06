Undisclosed Amount Of Money Carted Away, As Gunmen Attack Bullion Van In Ondo

Armed men attacked a bank bullion van at Elemosho Village along Akure-Ondo Expressway in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo on Thursday evening. Two people are feared killed after the incident.

According to witnesses, the robbers came in a Lexus car, waylaid and attacked the bullion van headed toward Akure around 5pm and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Three people were said to be shot in the operation, which last minutes before the gunmen ran into the bush, witnesses said.

A witnsss said, “One of the victims was alive while it was not sure whether the other two survived it.”

Residents also fled into the bush in the wake of the sporadic shooting.

Two of three vehicles in a convoy were riddled with bullets in the attack.

The men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, were invited to the scene and took one victims to the hospital, the eyewitness added.

Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of the Amotekun, confirmed the incident, saying: “When we got the information, my men moved in there and met one of the persons that were shot at the scene and we have taken him to the hospital.”

He added that there has been no casualty.

In the same vein, Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, the state Police Public Relations Officer, said the robbers had ran away before police arrived the scene.

Ikoro said the command had commenced investigation into the incident and the detectives from the command had been on the trail of the robbers.