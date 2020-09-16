UNICEF Chides Kano Govt Over Imprisonment Of 13-Year-Old Omar Farouq

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has lambasted decision made by Sharia Court in Kano, in sentencing 13-years-old Umar Farouq to ten years imprisonment over blasphemous offence.

Farouq received ten years sentence from a Sharia court at Feli, Kano for blasphemous offence committed in August 2020.

Responding to Farouq’s sentence, UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins in a statement, described the court’s verdict as wrong.

He however urged the Kano and Nigerian Government to do the required by reducing Farouq’s sentence.

UNICEF in the statement, explained that the 10 years imprisonment with menial labour handed to 13 years old Farouq is wrong and contradicts child rights and justice the state government has before now signed.

“The decision contradicts also African Charter on children’s welfarism; Nigeria’s Child Rights Act 2003; as well as the UN convention on right of the child.

UNICEF while commending the Kano state Govt in passing the State’s Child Protection Bill, said that more should be done by authorities in ensuring that minors when convicted are protected and their personal rights, acknowledged by Courts.