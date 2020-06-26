UNICEF Reports New Ebola Outbreak In North-West DR Congo

“As we celebrate an end to the Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo, we’re calling for increased efforts in response to a new outbreak in the north-western Équateur province”– UNICEFDRC

Since the start of the Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo, there have been over 3,400 cases.



Today, there are none.



Together, we continue our work to protect children affected by the latest outbreak in western DR Congo.pic.twitter.com/te8ULdAoQN — UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 25, 2020

The United Nations Children’s Fund on Thursday welcomed the announcement by the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) concerning an end to a 23-month long Ebola outbreak in the east of the country.

The Children’s Fund Agency however warned that increased efforts are necessary in response to a new outbreak in the north-western province of Equateur.

Unicef informed that Ebola resurfaced in Equateur on 1 June and has so far killed 13 people and infected 24.

“Genetic sequencing has shown that the outbreak is not linked to the one in the east or to the 2018 Equateur outbreak”, the Agency revealed.

Based on the experience of responding to previous outbreaks, UNICEF has responded by deploying water, hygiene and sanitation supplies. The Agency posited they have been working alongside local government and civil society structures to share critical information on Ebola symptoms, prevention and treatment, and address myths and misinformation.

“UNICEF is also providing psychosocial support to Ebola patients – including children – and their families”– UNICEF

“Our experience tackling the outbreak in eastern DRC has shown us that strategic partnerships with community, religious leaders, journalists, radio stations, and civil society organizations, as well as generous funding, are instrumental to containing disease outbreak,” said UNICEF DRC Representative Edouard Beigbeder.

“These valuable lessons are helping us in our current effort to tackle the new Ebola outbreak in Equateur Province, while also responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We would have not been able to reach the end of the outbreak in Eastern DRC without massive mobilization of financial and human resources,” said Beigbeder.

“As DRC records over 6,000 cases of COVID-19 infection, it is more important than ever that international donors support the country’s already overburdened health systems to fight against the disease and tackle the impacts on children and their families.”

The Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC began in August 2018 and was the world’s second-deadliest – after the 2014-2016 outbreak in West Africa – and the first in an active conflict zone, killing 2,287 people and infecting 3,470.

Children made up around 28 per cent of all cases, compared to about 20 per cent in previous epidemics.