UNILAG Crisis: Buhari Orders Babalakin, Ogundipe To Recuse Themselves 

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos, Wale Babalakin and Vice-Chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe to recuse themselves from activities in the office pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel he has set up.

Spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong disclosed this in a brief statement Friday night.

The statement reads, FG directs Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Dr. B. O. Babalakin and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin T. O. Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President.”

Earlier the university Governing Council removed the the embattled Vice Chancellor a decision that was widely condemned by staff unions in the school who described it as an action that moved against the regulations of the school.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, had also urged Buhari to immediately constitute a special visitation panel to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the events that led to Ogundipe’s removal.

National President of the Union, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi said all persons found culpable in the removal of Ogundipe should be made to face the wrath of the law.