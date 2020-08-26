UNILAG Crisis : FG Inaugurates Special Visitation Panel, Warns Members Against Interference 



The Federal Government has inaugurated a special visitation panel that will help resolve the leadership crisis in University of Lagos, UNILAG.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu who inaugurated the panel on Wednesday in Abuja, urged the panel to ensure they conclude what they have been assigned to do and submit the report within two weeks.

The panel headed by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, warned members against interference with the activities of the university management.

Adamu said, “I am confident that, as members, you will bring to bear your expertise in university administration in the discharge of this task, in order to bring the institution back to the path of progress and greatness.

“Councils are to lay down policies while managements are to implement them.

“Over the past one year, the ministry has been inundated with complaints and correspondences from the management and the governing council of the University of Lagos as well as the National Assembly, on the lingering governance issues in the institution, including allegations of financial infractions and breach of responsibilities.”

He insisted that like he said about a month ago when he inaugurated the reconstituted governing councils of 13 federal universities, chairmen and members of the council must ensure that they do not interfere with the day-to-day administrative activities of their respective university managements.

On the crisis that rocked the school he said, “The face-off had lingered in spite of several interventions by the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Education, stakeholders and the National Universities Commission,NUC, leading to the removal of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe by the governing council during its meeting on August 12, 2020.

“The governing council thereafter appointed an acting vice-chancellor to fill the void, the decision of the council, instead of stabilising the University of Lagos, only managed to open up a plethora of accusations and counter-accusations”.

“Due process was alleged not to have been followed in the removal and appointment of the vice-chancellor and the acting vice-chancellor, respectively.

“The President and Visitor to the university, after due consideration of the report of the crisis in the university, particularly the polarization and unhealthy relationship between the vice-chancellor and the chairman and pro-chancellor and some members of the governing council, approved the constitution of a seven-man Special Visitation Panel to the institution”.

The panel which will be headed by Prof Tukur Sa’ad, Secretary Grace Ekene mandate there members that includes, Victor Onuoha, Prof Ikenna Onyido, Prof Ekanem Braide, Prof Adamu Usman, Chief Jimoh Bankole.