UNILAG Crisis: Visitation Panel Submits Report To FG 

The Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to manage the crisis which had resulted from the removal of the suspended Vice-Chancellor Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has submitted its report.

The Panel headed by Prof Tukur Sa’ad on Thursday presented it’s report to the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu in Abuja.

According to Sa’ad, he assured the government that the outcome from the report will bring an end to the crisis in the university.

Adamu, while receiving the report on behalf of the FG said, “The visitor of the university, after due consideration of the report, will take a decision on the matter as appropriate in order to restore peace and conducive learning atmosphere in the university of Lagos and the university system as a whole.”

The Minister while Inaugurating the panel on August 26, 2020 had warned members not to interfer with the activities of the school management and asked that they submit theory report withing two weeks.

The crisis in UNILAG started when the university Governing Council headed by Wale Babalakin, sacked the vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on August 12, over allegations of infractions and gross misconduct.