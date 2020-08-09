Unilever Donates Packs Of Baby Powder To Luth In Support Of Early Childcare

Unilever Nigeria PLC, makers of Pears baby products, has Saturday donated packs of baby powder to the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Chapter.

Unilever declared the donations as parts of its contribution to the growth and development of babies in Nigeria. Lagos State Government revealed this in a statement.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of the hospital management, the Director of Clinical Services and Training, Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, LASUTH, thanked the representatives of the organisation for their generosity, especially during this difficult period.

He expressed the gratitude of the hospital management and the LASUTH Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives for the donation, calling on other well-meaning corporate organisations to emulate such humanitarian gesture and support laudable initiatives.

Helen Ojei, who led the team that delivered the items to the hospital management, stated that the gesture was a demonstration of the brand’s vision of providing mothers and babies with quality products that will help them in caring for their skin.

Meanwhile, the Honourable Commissioner for Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, has reiterated the commitment of the State government to the empowerment of all categories of residents, especially women, saying it is a topmost priority of the Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu led administration.

The Commissioner made the disclosure on Thursday, while speaking at the opening session of a two-day business capacity building training for women in the public sector organised by the Women Development Centre (WDC), Agege, Lagos.

She noted that the empowerment of women is particularly considered as essential in view of the massive roles they play as home builders.

According to her, the strategy is to optimise and sustainably grow the local economy, projected to be the fifth-largest in Africa, by creating access for the emergence of more women entrepreneurs.

She said: “In order to sustain and surpass our attainment in women empowerment, we have organised various short-term vocational skills acquisition training programmes to tackle unemployment among women and young female in the State”.

The Commissioner maintained that this was done with the assurance that the skills acquired will create income-generating ventures for the beneficiaries.

Dada also disclosed that the WAPA Connect Conference was organised to further explore opportunities for women development, stating that over 700 women, from all walks of life, attended the programme.