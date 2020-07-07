United States: 97% Of Inmates At Texas Jail Have Tested Positive For #COVID19

According to officials, a coronavirus outbreak at the Nueces County McKinzie Jail Annex, United States (US) has infected almost everyone behind bars.
As of Sunday, 87 of the 90 inmates at the Texas jail have tested positive.
In a statement, the jail said, all inmates and staff members at the facility will be tested and quarantined “as necessary”.
It said, “Visitors, including family and any county employees, contractors or vendors who have recently been in the facility will be traced and contacted to assess their risk, with testing available for those at risk.”
Texas has reported more than 195,000 cases so far and at least 2,637 deaths as the pandemic explodes again in the state. On Sunday, Nueces County reported 321 new cases, which includes the jail.
According to the latest figures published by John Hopkins University, 11,579,837 cases have been detected globally, with 536,814 deaths and 6,269,860 people recovered.