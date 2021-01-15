United’s Legend, Wayne Rooney Named Derby’s Coach

By Onwuka Gerald

Manchester United’s legend, Wayne Rooney has been appointed as Derby’s coach on a permanent basis.

The announcement was made known by the club on Friday.

They confirmed that 35-year-old ex-England forward had agreed a permanent deal until 2023, having succeeded Phillip Cocu on an interim basis back in November.

The statement released by the club confirmed that in accepting Derby’s manager’s role, Rooney had elected to call short his proficient playing career to fully focus on his job”.

More details to follow…