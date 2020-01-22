UNIUYO Disaster: Fire Fighting Lectures Goes South (Photos)

An attempt to teach new students of the University of Uyo what to do when there’s a fire went horribly wrong.

In photos shared online, the instructors can be seen lighting a fire in a bucket to begin the tutorial. There was also a fire extinguisher close by which was to be used in putting out the fire.

However, after lighting the fire, the instructors tried putting it off with the extinguisher but was all to avail. The fire grew out of control and started burning the stage.

The instructors can be seen running around, trying to stop the fire from spreading further.

Narrating the botched fire drill, @Deminathor_ tweeted:

“So today they wanted to teach Freshers what to do when there is a fire outbreak and this was the outcome.”