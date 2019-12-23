0 comments

University Of Abuja expels 100 students

The management of the University of Abuja has expelled 100 students of the institution whose link to examination malpractice have been established. 

The affected students include 72 undergraduate and 28 postgraduate students. Spokesperson of the institution, Habib Yakoob, said the decision was reached after report and recommendations of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee was considered by the university senate at its 174th regular meeting held on November 6. 

He further revealed that five other undergraduate students were rusticated for one academic session, three were rusticated for one semester, while three were cleared for having no case. Three postgraduate students were also rusticated for one academic session.

