UNIZIK student confirmed as first Lassa Fever patient in Anambra State

A female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has been confirmed as the first Lassa Fever Patient in Anambra State.

The student was diagnosed with the disease after being transferred from her school’s medical center to Chukwukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH).

Acting CMAC of COOUTH, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Ezebialu said the student’s specimen which was sent out to Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) in Edo State, came back positive.

He allayed fears of residents of the state by disclosing that necessary decontamination procedures were taken before the Emergency Response team which has been monitoring the health situation in the state moved the patient to the Virology Centre at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State.

