UNKNOWN Armed men attack Jonathan’s home, kill one soldier, injure others

by on December 24, 2019
 

Panic has besieged the city of Otuoke, the home of Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan as Unknown armed men stormed his country home, attacked killing one soldier, injuring others and abducted another.

Information reaching Breaking Times at the moment has it that the incident occurred at about 3am this morning at the Ex President’s residence.

Source also revealed that all roads leading to Otuoke/Otuaba has been blocked off and movement restricted by men of the Nigerian Army.

More details shortly…

