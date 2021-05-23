Unknown Gunmen Attack Another Police Station in Ebonyi, 2 Killed

Unknown gunmen numbering over twenty have attacked Ugbuodo police divisional headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area and killed one police officer.

However, one of the hoodlums was killed as the policeman repelled the police officers on duty.

Aliyu Garba, the Ebonyi State commissioner of Police confirmed the incident saying; “At 1200hrs, hoodlums driving in a Mitsubishi L300 Bus numbering about twenty, some came on foot through the back fence, attacked Ugbuodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at the Policemen on duty.

“But they were swiftly challenged and repelled back. In the gun battle that ensued, one (1) of the attackers was killed, his AK47 rifle, GSM Phone and Jackknife recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries.

“However, one Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price,” he said.