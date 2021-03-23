Unknown Gunmen Attack Checkpoint, 3 Policemen Killed

Unidentified Gunmen have again attacked a Police checkpoint at Agu Eze amaogudu, Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, killing three policemen.

The slain police officers were identified Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu, PC Ama Ifeanyi all of Igbo extraction. Rt. Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, the Deputy Governor of Abia State assured residents and indigenes that the Government will do everything possible to secure lives and property.

He said, “The government is saddened by the unfortunate attack of this morning which led to the loss of lives of police officers at Agu Eze checkpoint and my boss, Governor Ikpeazu, on receiving the news asked me to come here and assure you that we will do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and protect Ndi Abiriba and all law abiding people in the state.

“We call on you to maintain vigilance in order to fish out criminals and hoodlums who may want to come here to attack innocent people as they go about their their legitimate businesses.

“Government will give you all the necessary support and we have spoken to the security authorities to avoid indiscriminate arrests but ensure a painstaking investigation that will ensure that only those responsible for the dastardly act are brought to justice as quickly as possible.”

The relative peace enjoyed in the South East of Nigeria has been in last months been disturbed by acts of violence against policemen and installations.

Some police officers have been killed and police facilities destroyed by gunmen who cart away rifles in similar attacks around the South-east and South-south regions, giving the impression that the attacks may have been coordinated.