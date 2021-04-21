Unknown Gunmen Attack Kaduna University, Students Abducted

Unknown gunmen have attacked a private university in Kaduna state, on Tuesday night.

Gunmen struck Green Field University, the first private university in the state established three years ago, located along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen stormed the university and started shooting sporadically, before taking some of the students away.

According to reports, the university which has a population of about Fourty students does not have enough security on the ground, despite being located in one of the epicentres of kidnapping.

Kaduna State has been facing series of attacks by bandits including assaults on schools.

On March 11th, they attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped 39 students.