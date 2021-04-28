Unknown Gunmen Attack Naval Checkpoint, Many Shot

Unknown gunmen have launched an attack on a Naval checkpoint near Enamel Ware Junction on Onitsha – Owerri Highway in Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, said that the command sent a response team to the scene after it received a distress call that there was sporadic shooting in the area.

“On receipt of the Information, a response team was sent there to repel the attack.

“However, ongoing investigations revealed that the hoodlums arrived the checkpoint in an unmarked tinted vehicle,” he said.

Ikenga, who declined comment on whether there was any casualty during the attack, said efforts were ongoing to apprehend those behind the attack.

NAN reports that he assured the public of the command’s resolve to flush out criminals from the state.

Recall that unknown gunmen on Monday killed no fewer than nine persons including minors, in Ukpomachi village, Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident had left students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) in Anambra, living off the Igbariam campus, to flee their off-campus lodges for fear of reprisal attack.