Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Headquarters in Delta, Policemen Killed

Unknown gunmen on Sunday attacked the police headquarters in Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to reports several policemen were killed and the police station burnt down. Police sources could not confirm the number of casualties at the time of writing this report.

The relative peace enjoyed in the South East of Nigeria has been in last months been disturbed by acts of violence against policemen and installations.

Some police officers have been killed and police facilities destroyed by gunmen who cart away rifles in similar attacks around the South-east and South-south regions, giving the impression that the attacks may have been coordinated.

