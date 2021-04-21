Unknown Gunmen Attack Police HQs in Enugu, 2 Killed

Unknown gunmen have again attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday around 2:30am and lasted for about one hour.

According to media reports two of the police officers on duty were killed and several others injured, while the police station was burnt.

In recent weeks, Police stations in the South East and some states in the South-South have been attacked by unknown gunmen.

The last incident took place on Monday, April 19 as unidentified hoodlums razed the zone 13 police headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra state.