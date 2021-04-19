Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Stations in Anambra and Abia

Two Police officers have been reportedly killed while half a dozen police vehicles were burnt, as Unknown Gunmen attacked Zone 13 Command, Ukpo, Anambra State.

Two Policemen, an inspector and a police corporal lost (names withheld) lost their lives as the zonal Command which is barely one year old came under attack at 4am Monday morning.

In a related development, Unknown gunmen reportedly burned down a police station in Uzoakoli, Bende local government area, Abia State, on Monday morning.

The assailants stormed the station in the early hours of Monday.

When contacted, the Police authorities declined to give details on both incidents.

More details…