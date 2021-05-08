Unknown Gunmen Behead Police Officer in Rivers

Unknown gunmen have beheaded a police officer in attack at the Rumuji police station in Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

According to reports, the gunmen also attacked and killed one police personnel at a checkpoint point at Ogbakiri junction in the same local government.

The gunmen also attacked and dismantled a checkpoint of the recently relaunched C4i police formation located at the Emohua axis of the East west road in Port Harcourt.

A witness said the gunmen started shooting from Aluu in Ikwerre local government area of the State before proceeding to their targets.

The Rivers State police command was yet to make any comment on the matter as of the time of filing this report.

Rivers State had in recent times witnessed series of attacks on security formations in the State, leading to the declaration of the night curfew from 10pm to 6am daily