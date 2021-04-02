Unknown Gunmen in Military Uniform Storm Ebonyi, Abduct Community Leader, Others

Unknown gunmen in military uniform have kidnapped, John Ulebe Nnaji, the village head of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Four other people were also kidnapped in the incident which happened on Thursday afternoon.

The gunmen who came on motor bikes, left many persons injured.

An eyewitness narrated that the community members were relaxing at their village square when the gunmen stormed the scene in a commando-like fashion and abducted the five men.

“On arrival, the gunmen were seen putting on military uniforms as bike carried three persons.

“They felt relaxed when they saw them, thinking that they were military men on special duty considering the crisis in Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“We were still at the village square taking fresh air and discussing when we suddenly started hearing gun shot everywhere in the village and people started running to take cover.”

