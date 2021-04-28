Unknown Gunmen Strike Akwa Ibom, 2 Policemen Shot Dead

Unknown Gunmen have in their latest attack, killed two policeman and carted away their rifles.

According to witnesses, the two policemen were shot dead, their patrol vehicle razed and their rifles carted away by the gunmen in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Amiengheme Andrew, and other top officers of the command were said to be at the scene of the incident for an on-the-spot assessment.

Unknown gunmen on last tuesday attacked a police station in Ebonyi State but were repelled by operatives from the Ebonyi Police Command.

The gunmen attacked the Ugbodo Police station located in Ebonyi local government area, the latest in a series of attacks on Police installations across the South East of Nigeria.

It was gathered that one of the gunmen was killed during the shoot-out with the police. Similarly, a police officer was injured during the attack and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.