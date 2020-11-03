Unpaid 4-Month Salaries: Doctors In Ondo State Protest, Begin Warning Strike

Resident doctors at Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex, UNIMEDTHC, Akure Annex, have embarked on a 3-day warning strike over unpaid salaries, warning that the hospital will be shut down.

The resident doctors in Akure and Ondo complexes of the teaching hospital simultaneously marched to the office of the Chief Medical Director, saying they are owed four months’ salaries.

However, they issued a 5-day ultimatum to the state government till Sunday to pay their backlog of salaries before embarking on an indefinite industrial action.

while Addressing journalists in Akure, Dr. Taiwo Olagbe, Leader of the resident doctors, warned that if the state government failed to pay the backlog of four months salaries, they would embark on indefinite strike starting from Monday next week.

“Our situation has reached the crescendo that we have to ventilate our matter to the people of the state and well-meaning Nigerians who can talk to the power-that-be to come and do something before the whole situation escalates.

“We can’t be subjected to mental torture when it comes to issue of our salaries. As we are talking today being November 2, 2020, we are being owed four months’

salaries.

“We keep asking ourselves if this is how we are going to continue in this vicious circle?” he said.