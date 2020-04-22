Unpaid LUTH Doctors Begging To Borrow Money To Eat — Dr Olufunmilayo

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has reportedly not paid the 34 resident doctors they hired since August, 2019.

The management of LUTH through a statement signed by the Director of Administration, Dr. Babajide Grillo said that the doctors had not been paid their salaries because they are not yet registered on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform mandated by the Regime.

Dr. Grilla said that LUTH does not pay the salaries of resident doctor and that all payments are made from Abuja through IPPIS.

Recall that earlier Today, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari approved the immediate payment of withheld 2 months salaries of Lecturers of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who refused IPPIS.

This sparked another round of reactions from Nigerians as they are yet to established why the same IPPIS which has paid the ASUU lecturers cannot pay these resident doctors as well.

Popular online doctor, Dr Olufunmilayo Harvey has taken to Twitter to call for help on behalf of the doctors.

He tweeted:

He continued:

“Nobody knows when Covid19 crisis in Nigeria will end. NOBODY.

“These doctors already worked 6 months and are PAID NOTHING.

“Yet the shameless LUTH management tells them they will NEVER be paid until the crisis. These are people with families to feed.

“Why are people so heartless?”

“As I type this tweets, those doctors are at work today in LUTH- attending to patients, while not being paid and with no hopes whatsoever of when they will be paid.

“Yet the LUTH management officials get their own pay steadily and are not bothered at all.

“This is totally insane.”

He said that the Association of Resident Doctors LUTH is begging corporative societies to give them loans on behalf of the doctors that are yet to be paid their salaries.

He also noted that some doctors have gone out of their way to beg as little as N10,000 just to eat and feed their families.

He appealed to members of the public to channel the same energy used in dragging Nigerian doctors when they go on strike or travel abroad to beckon on the government to pay the doctors their salaries.

