Unrelenting #EndSARS Protesters Show Support For Affected Victims Of #LekkiMassacre As Blood Donations Exceed LUTH Blood Bank Capacity

Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 would forever be identified as a significant one in the Nigeria’s long history; It will be remembered as a day when unarmed protesters with their National flag were being massacred by security operatives just because they demanded an end to police abuse and brutality.

Protesters at Lekki Toll Gate who sang the National anthem as they were being murdered in cold blood by the Military has caused provocation from international bodies and other organizations.

So far, Amnesty International explained condemned the incident, saying that many were killed and others suffered grievous injuries.

Even as the Lagos state Government confirmed that one person died from the attack, witnesses at the scene said about 24 sustained injuries and 12 persons died from the attack.

Some persons alleged that same soldiers moved from one hospital to another searching for survivors to finish their inhumane acts as Nurses scampered for safety.

Many victims that sustained injuries were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Meanwhile a Twitter user, @Uncle_Philips said for the first time in his life, that LUTH announced that their blood bank is filled as they could no longer create room for more.

He further commended the youths for their dedication towards saving others in dire needs.