Update: Bayelsa Supreme Court Review, Bants and Facts

Today as expected has been filled with intrigues and touching moments at the Bayelsa Governorship Supreme Court review.

It was reportedly gathered that there was no representative of the PDP NWC at the court.

Fire cracker as Justice Ngwuta just openly told Wole Olanipekun that he only buying time because he wants to speak for more than 10mins allotted to him.

It broke out to another drama when the Lyin/Degi counsel, Wole Olanipekun began making his points tearfully, we wait to see if this emotional ploy will sway the jury.



Olanipekun went ahead pointing out that the court should disqualify only Degi and allow Lyon to be the governor.

PDP lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, brought ballistics to the chamber, firing from all cylinders.

He stated that the Supreme court is not a magistrate court. The optics in the court is an indication PDP went shoping for a good lawyer.

He further emphasized that saying “there is no court of Appeal that stands above the Supreme Court and your judgement is Final”

Tayo Oyetibo SAN, representing the PDP didn’t stop there, pointing out that once a judgement has been made by the Supreme Court, it stands Supreme.

Quoting; “You see no error

Hear no error

And smell no errorWhen the Supreme court speaks that’s the law and it remains the law”. He didn’t leave without a puncher, “We were thought this in jurisprudence”.

At about 10:32 AM, The court went on break. The Supreme Court Judges returned to the chambers at 10:40 AM. Suspected APC supporters were visibly seen chanting during the break.

As proceedings began, Diri’s lawyer was obviously on attack mode as he practically silenced Olanipekun up that he should stop distracting him.

Chris Uche, lawyer to Bayelsa Deputy Governor just sought for the court to strike out the application as it lacks merit.



Justice Ngwuta just told Afe Babalola that Adams Oshiomhole is not a party to this case.

Justice Ngwuta just told Afe Babalola that this case is time bound as he has been wasting the time of the Court



The court went on break immediately.