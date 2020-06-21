Update On APC’s Leadership Dilemma: “The President Needs To Intervene”– APC NEC Member

“The President is the leader of the party. If there is a need he should intervene and that intervention is needed right now”- Sadiq Fakai, APC NEC Member.

Conflicting views as internal divisions rock the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party:

“As of today, the Chairman of the APC is Senator Abiola Ajimobi” – Secretary, Edo APC Screening Committee, Senator Ajibola Basiru via Channels on Saturday.

“As it stands today, Oshiomhole is still the APC chairman”

Sadiq Fakai, APC NEC Member, via Channels.

Meanwhile, APC chairman for Edo State, Anselm Ojezua had bewailed the recent happenings within the party as a “tragi-comedy”.

Anselm’s views on the ongoing crisis:

“All these things you see them doing in Abuja is more or less like a tragic comedy. This is a matter that is effectively in court as we speak, so it has to be settled in court not in the office of an individual who claims to be acting National Chairman of our party– which he is not.

Hilliard Etta is not the acting chairman of APC. the acting National Chairman recognised by APC is honorable Victor Giadom. We must understand the simple necessities of the rule of law and democracy.

Adam started the process. Hilliard picked up the baton like a relay race. They are destroying this party, and leaders of APC have just allowed them. I have never seen this level of negligence in all my political life”– Interview, Channels Television.

What’s Been Happening:

The party’s Deputy Secretary, Victor Giadom announced on Wednesday that he is now the acting Chairman.

Few hours before the announcement, APC secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu disclosed that the deputy chairman for South, Abiola Ajimobi had taken over the coveted position, following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

Recall that Ajimobi has been in a critical health situation linked to Covid-19, and was recently thought dead.

An appeal Court had upheld and confirmed Oshiomole’s suspension, cutting the former Edo State’s governor’s powers effectively.

Deputy Secretary Giadom further backed up his claims as Chairman, citing a court ruling in March ordering that he fill the suspended Oshiomole’s position.

Now:

Giadom has rolled back all decisions made by appeal and screening committees in the run-up to Governorship elections in Edo State.

These decisions include Governor Obaseki’s being disqualified for APC’s primaries, and consequently being snatched up by opposing party, PDP.

Now, APC is demanding that all aspirants be present for a fresh slate of screening, with a deadline of less than 24 hours.