Update on #Covid-19 In Nigeria

On Saturday, ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest updates.

Till date, twenty-two (22) cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Of the ten (10) new cases, three (3) are in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven (7) are in Lagos State.

The cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while the cases in Lagos State are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

All ten (10) new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.

All multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.