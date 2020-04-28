Update On The NNPC Filling Station Outbreak in Lagos State by LASEMA

The Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu in a press briefing announced that the fire outbreak at the NNPC filling station in Ogba had damaged about 30 vehicles within and around the area. Dr Olufemi made this statement on Tuesday Tuesday April 28th.

Dr Olufemi reported that the tanker was carrying 33,000 litres of diesel and caught fire while trying to discharge the diesel into an underground tank, he further stated that there were no casualties recorded.

The Fire outbreak which occurred on the 27th of April at Ifako-Ijaiye local government in Ogba Lagos State was said to have affected certain houses very close to the filling station and destroyed about 30 vehicles.