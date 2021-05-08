UPDATED | 7 Policemen Killed as Unknown Gunmen Rampage Rivers

In an updated report, unknown gunmen have attacked three police stations and shot dead seven policemen in Rivers State.

According to reports, four policemen were killed by the gunmen at Elimgbu, while two were killed at Choba Police Station along East-West road and two were killed opposite the University of Port Harcourt.

Another policeman was beheaded at Rumuji Police Station, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The relative peace enjoyed in the South East of Nigeria has been in last months been disturbed by acts of violence against policemen and installations.

Some police officers have been killed and police facilities destroyed by gunmen who cart away rifles in similar attacks around the South-east and South-south regions, giving the impression that the attacks may have been coordinated.