UPDATED: International Flights To Resume August 29- Minister

The Federal Government has announced that international flights will resume operations from August 29, 2020.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this on Monday during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID -19 in Abuja.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as did with the domestic flight resumption.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. Thank you for your patience”, he said.

Giving an update on the procedures passengers would have to abide by, he noted that all passengers would have to undergo a COVID-19 test before boarding a flight into the country, a portal will also be open for them to take another test eight days after arrival in the country.

He said, “Very close to your departure dates, you will take a COVID-19 test where you are coming from and then, of course, you would go online to fill the health questionnaire.

“There will also be a portal that we will open. Prior to your departure, you will pay through that platform for the test to be done here in Nigeria after your arrival.

“Meaning that, just before you depart, you take a test and when you are negative and not showing any signs of COVID-19, we will board you on the flight.

“When you arrive in Nigeria, you will go through the protocols and exit the airport, and then eight days after your arrival, which we consider the incubation period, you will take a test,”

“However, what we have become used to physical distancing, wearing of a mask, washing of hands, temperature checks will continue.

“In the beginning, there will be four flights into Abuja and Lagos daily, we will give further details on that.

“This is a decision that was taken by the PTF and not that by the aviation ministry alone”, he added.