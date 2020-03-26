UPDATED: Regime Announces Plan To Ban Inter-State Travel, Shut Motor Parks Amid #COVID19 Fears

As part of measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the regime, Today, announced plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed the plans at a press conference in Abuja.

The Minister out listed the possible measures that might be required to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Possible measures include; Stopping inter-state/inter-town travel, except for essential services.

“Closing all motor parks and inter-state rail stations. Already, all train movements nationwide have been stopped. Using fire fighting and other adaptable vehicles and personnel to fumigate cities and towns,” he said.

Nigeria has recorded 51 cases in nine states so far – Lagos (32), the Federal Capital Territory (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).