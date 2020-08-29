UPDATED: Tertiary Institutions Will Be Allowed To Reopen September 14 – Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that Tertiary institutions in the country be reopened from 14th September.

The order was given during a Saturday briefing at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

The Governor ordered full reopening of schools in the State, to be effective early September.

He said that tertiary education that were closed down since March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus will finally reopen on Monday, September 14.

Continuing, he stated also that primary and secondary education will reopen September 21.

“So far, the state is making good progress on containing the much feared Coronavirus. “In past weeks, people in the state has experienced tremendous fall in contamination rate of the virus.