Uproar As FG Turns Twitter Handle Of Ministry Of Information And Culture To An Official Channel For APC’s State Matters

Uproar, on Monday greeted the decision by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to use its official Twitter handle to tweet about an issue that concerns the All Progressive Congress (APC).

TEXT OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY THE HON. MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED,ON THE ONGOING APC MEMBERSHIP REGISTRATION EXERCISE …IN ORO, KWARA STATE, ON MONDAY, FEB. 15TH 2021#Thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/bDMpQtIcR0 — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) February 15, 2021

@thebardogbamola said, “Are you people mad? What is this? You are using a federal government Twitter handle to post about party affair? Who is the nitwit handling this page?”

@LadySoftXx said, “This is a federal account for Christ sake! What’s our business with APC’s membership registration?”

@adeyanjudeji said, “Delete this rubbish. Clowns”

@facadesofT wrote, “how convenient is it for you to settle party dispute with the official account of a government ministry? what is this country? 😭🤦‍♂”

@gunsbugsnpower said, “We don’t care!!! Stop using official government handles to play your stupid, local politics. If you’ve been schemed out, go to the back of the line and complain with your personal handle.”