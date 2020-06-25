Urgent Need For Intervention In APC Leadership Crisis – Buhari

President Buhari warned that the APC may disintegrate if the internal leadership trouble facing the party is not solved.

” At the moment , our great party is faced with internal wrangling” Buhari said.

” It is obvious that the fortunes of the party are currently in jeopardy, administration of our party is becoming impossible and there is consequently an urgent need for intervention” he added.

Over the past few days, the part hierarchy has been in a civil war over it’s leadership.

Adams Oshiomhole lost leadership of the party through a court order. Which has led to a series of dramatic events regarding the leadership of the party.

The Emergency National Executive Committee appointed a caretaker Committee to control party affairs as issues get resolved with the differing factions.