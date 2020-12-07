Uruguay: Ex-President Tabare Vazquez Dies At 80

By Onwuka Gerald

Former Uruguayan President, Tabare Vazquez on Sunday, died at the age of 80 from lung cancer.

The announcement was made by the family of the deceased ex-President.

His sons Alvaro, Javier, and Ignacio Vazquez in a statement, grieved by saying, “With deep pain, we communicate the death of our beloved father”.

According to the statement, “Vazquez died at 3 am local time as a result of natural causes of his oncological disease”.

One of his sons’, Alvaro Vazquez, who like his father is an oncologist by profession, on Twitter revealed that “Upon resting at home and in company of some of family and friends, Tabare died because of his illness”.

On my family’s behalf, “we want to thank all persons from the country for the affection received by him over so many years,” he stated.

Ex-President, Tabare Vazquez in 1989, became the first person from the left-wing Broad Front coalition to win the mayoralty of Montevideo, having also been identified previously as the president of football club Progreso.

His breakthrough came In 2005 after two failed attempts, he secured the presidency.