US: 20-Yr-Old Woman Found Breathing At Funeral Home After Being Declared Dead

Residents of Detroit (United States), were on Tuesday thrown into panic, after a 20-year-old woman believed to have died was found breathing at a funeral home.

The full statement reads:

“At 7:34 a.m. on August 23, 2020, Southfield Fire Department paramedics arrived at a home in Southfield on a call for an unresponsive female. When paramedics arrived, they found a 20 year-old who was not breathing. The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life.

“Because there was no indication of foul play, as per standard operating procedure, the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and given the medical data. The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.

“In an effort to respect the privacy of her family, the Southfield Fire Department is not currently releasing personal information on the patient.”