US 2020: Democrat Joe Biden Heads For Victory Ahead Of Trump

The president of the US, Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden from the Democratic Party are both battling for the ultimate seat in the White House, as the results are gradually rolling in across the US.

so far, 12 states including Indiana, Oklahoma and West Virginia has been won by Donald Trump of the Republican just as he did in 2016, while Biden Also has claimed victory on 10 states and all are states won by democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Now, this gives Democrat Joe Biden 117 electoral votes and Trump 80, as known the, 270 is the magic number for any of them to emerge president.

Below is the details do states win by each of them with the corresponding number of electoral votes according to the projections of media in the US including CNN, ABC, CBS, FoxNews and the New York Times.

TRUMP (80)

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Indiana (11)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

North Dakota (3)

Oklahoma (7)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

West Virginia (5)

Wyoming (3)

BIDEN (117)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Illinois (20)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New Jersey (14)

New York (29)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13).