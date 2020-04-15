US: Barack Obama Endorses His Former Vice President Joe Biden for President

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, yesterday endorsed his former vice president, Joe Biden, for President, saying the country needed a steady leader to combat the COVID19 pandemic.
He stated this in a video shared on his official Twitter handle, @BarackObama.
Watch the video below:
More than 25,000 people with the coronavirus have now died in the United States.
READ US's spy chief reportedly threatened to resign if the White House blocked him from testifying before Congress
Since early April, that death toll has been growing by more than 1,000 each day.
As of Tuesday evening, at least 606,800 people across every state, plus Washington, D.C., and four U.S. territories, have tested positive for the virus.
Former VP, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders become leading candidates to clinch democratic party presidential ticket