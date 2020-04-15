US: Barack Obama Endorses His Former Vice President Joe Biden for President

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, yesterday endorsed his former vice president, Joe Biden, for President, saying the country needed a steady leader to combat the COVID19 pandemic.

He stated this in a video shared on his official Twitter handle, @BarackObama.

Watch the video below:

For all of us who love this country and are willing to do our part to make sure it lives up to its highest ideals – now’s the time to fight for what we believe in. Join us at https://t.co/Kboaxi3MVL. And I’ll see you on the campaign trail as soon as I can. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

More than 25,000 people with the coronavirus have now died in the United States.

Since early April, that death toll has been growing by more than 1,000 each day.

As of Tuesday evening, at least 606,800 people across every state, plus Washington, D.C., and four U.S. territories, have tested positive for the virus.